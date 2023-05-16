Poultry Days continues investing in the community

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days made another significant donation to the Versailles Community from last year’s festival proceeds. A total of $114,072 was donated to the Versailles Community this past year. The committee thanks everyone who supported the festival and purchased that World Famous Chicken.

Poultry Days, Inc. is a volunteer based organization that supports community projects and activities that improve the quality of life. Over the last eight years the organization has donated $741,260 back to the community. Recent donations include: Children’s Shrine Hospital, Council of Churches, Darke County Visitors Bureau, Heritage Park, Kinder Korner, TASKS, Versailles Acme Baseball, Versailles After Prom, Versailles Athletic Boosters, Versailles Bike Rodeo, Versailles Boy Scouts, Versailles Community Scholarship Fund, Versailles EMS, Versailles Fire Department, Versailles Historical Society, Versailles Library, Versailles Musical Theatre, Versailles Music Boosters, and Versailles Youth Wrestling.

In addition to the support of local organizations, Versailles Poultry Days continues to invest in their primary asset, Heritage Park. For 2022, Heritage Park saw the addition of a Gaga Ball Pit, revamped baseball dugouts, and Phase 4 completion of the walking track rehab. For 2023, Versailles Poultry Days has invested in the preliminary design of a new restroom and concession venue to support the park’s Amphitheater. Any questions or reservations related to Heritage Park can be directed to [email protected].

Poultry Days thanks festival goers, volunteers and businesses for sharing their time and resources with the festival. The 2023 Versailles Poultry Days Festival is scheduled for June 9-11th. For more information go to VersaillesPoultryDays.com.