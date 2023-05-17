Versailles to host Walsh basketball camp July 24-26

VERSAILLES — Versailles Schools will be hosting a basketball skills camp from July 24-26. The camp will be ran by the head assistant basketball coach from Walsh University, Jeremy Shardo.

The camp is for boys and girls from grades 3-12. The camp is broken down into three different groups in three different time slots:

Grades 3-5: 9-11 a.m.

Grades 6-8: 11-1 p.m.

Grades 9-12: 1-3 p.m.

The camp will focus on improving ball handling, shooting and finishing along with developing new offensive moves.

The cost of the camp is $60. You can register at www.walshbasketballcamps.com or email Shardo at [email protected]