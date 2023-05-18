Versailles girls track team competes at Division II District tournament prelims

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PIQUA — The Versailles High School girls track team competed in the Southwest Division II District tournament prelims on May 18 at Piqua. In the final events, the top four move on to the Regional tournament. In the prelim events, the top eight move on to the district finals.

In the high jump finals, junior Cassie Bomholt is a district champion finishing first with a height of 4-10 feet. Junior Brooke Briscoe took fourth with 4-07 feet and will compete in regionals. Junior Tori Tyo is a district champion after taking first in the shot put with a distance of 37-05 feet. Sophomore Molly Phelan earned herself a trip to the Regional tournament taking fourth with 32-01.75 feet.

In the relay events, the 4×100, 4×200 and the 4×400 meter relay teams all advance to the district finals. The 4×100 team took first with a time of 51.55.

In the 100 meter dash, junior Lydia Bruns took sixth with a time of 13.57. In the 400 meter dash, senior Lexi Magoto took second and freshman Katey Litten took sixth with times of 1:01.28 and 1:02.52. In the 100 meter hurdles, sophomore Josephine Pothast took third with a time of 16.37. Pothast also advanced in the 300 meter hurdles with an eighth place finish with a time of 51.00.

The district finals will be held at Piqua on May 20 with the field events starting at 1 p.m. and the track events at 2:30 p.m.

