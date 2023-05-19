Weaver honored for dedicated service

GREENVILLE — Kathy Weaver recently received recognition for her 25 years of dedicated service at Oakley Place and Enlivant.

Throughout the years, Weaver’s work has impacted the lives of many residents and fellow employees. As a Resident Care Partner, Weaver champions the core values of compassion, humility, integrity and excellence through her interactions. She embodies the true spirit of team work and serves as a role model for other team members.

Weaver said she looks forward to seeing the residents every day. After a quarter of a century of working for Enlivant, she said that she has learned patience.

Her peers say she has a positive can-do attitude and sets the tone for others to follow. She believes her life purpose is to provide happy memories for her residents and their loved ones.

What’s her favorite memory at Oakley Place? Weaver said the day the CEO of Enlivant came to the facility and presented her with the award and roses for her 25 years of service.