Townships plan services

PITSBURG — Memorial Day services will be held in Franklin and Monroe Townships on Sunday June 4.

Services will be held at Newcomer Cemetery in Franklin Township at 1 p.m. Services at Mote Cemetery in Monroe Township will be held at 2 p.m.

Teegarden services planned

ANSONIA — Memorial Day services will be held at Teegarden Congregational Cemetery and Christian Church on Sunday, May 28. Eck Ary-Douglas Dickey Ansonia American Legion Post 35 will conduct special services in the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. to honor veterans. The remainder of the service will be held inside the church. Pastor Eric Knight will be the speaker.

Stelvideo services announced

GREENVILLE — Stelvideo Christian Church will host its annual Memorial Day Service on Sunday, May 28, 1 p.m. Guest speaker will be Tom McGee, a life-long resident of Darke County. McGree served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1968. He was a Navy Seabee and served 3-1/2 years overseas. He has been a member of the American Legion for 55 years and is currently Chaplain of the Honor Guard. Special music will be provided by Mackinzie Billenstein. Immediately following the service at the church, a short ceremony will be held at the Stelvideo Cemetery by the American Legion Post #140.

Stelvideo Christian Church is located six miles northeast of Greenville near the intersection of Horatio-Harris Creek Road and Arcanum-Bears Mill Road.

Gettysburg Cemetery services

GETTYSBURG — Memorial Day services will be held at Gettysburg Cemetery on Monday, May 29, 2:30 p.m.