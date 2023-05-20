VRHC honors nursing and facility staff

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a 112-bed post-acute rehab and skilled nursing facility, in Versailles, honored its nurses during National Nurses Week for the vital roles they have played during the past year in providing compassionate care to facility residents and patients.

Then, this week, all of the facility’s staff are being celebrated for delivering high-quality care to hundreds of Ohio’s seniors and individuals with disabilities during National Skilled Nursing Care Week.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. While nurses are appreciated throughout the year, this week is designated for special events to mark the contributions they make to their community.

Right after National Nurses Week is the annual observance of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, May 14 (Mother’s Day) to May 20. Established in 1967 by the American Health Care Association, the celebration week this year has adopted the theme “Cultivating Kindness,” recognizing the compassion provided at skilled nursing facilities when improving health and strengthening human connections.

“Watching the countless acts of kindness that take place every day in our center, I am both grateful and amazed by our staff, who seem to personify compassion as well as competence,” said Rose Holicker, administrator of Versailles Rehab. “Not only is our skilled nursing care facility committed to providing a high level of care for our residents at all times, but our staff is especially sensitive to residents’ need for one-on-one social connections.”

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center marked the two, week-long celebrations with several special activities:

· Nurses Week opened up with sweetness as nurses enjoyed cupcakes mid-week, then had ice cream treats delivered by ice cream truck, and concluded with an appreciation luncheon.

· Nurses also received small tokens of appreciation throughout the week: key chains with the message, “Thanks for being the key to our success,” popcorn with the note, “Poppin by to say thank you for being a nurse,” and Lifesaver candies printed with, “Thanks for being a life saver.”

· The current week-long Skilled Nursing Care Week will have a “through the decades” celebration theme, featuring the Roaring ‘20s, Fabulous ‘50s, the Me Decade of the ‘70s, the Groovy ‘90s, and the Good Times Ahead, with all staff receiving employee of the decade t-shirts

· All Versailles Rehab staff will be treated to a barbeque on Friday, May 19, capping the week-long celebration of all the great work they do for the community.

For further information, please contact Sheena Barrett, Admissions Director, at 937-668-5621, or visit the Versailles website at www.versaillesrehab.com.