Teachers of the Year honored

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Educational Service Center is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Teachers and Mentor of the Year Awards. On Wednesday, May 17, the teachers and their administrators were invited to a luncheon held at Birchwood Learning Center in Greenville. Each teacher was recognized by their building administrator as to why they were chosen.

Jim Atchley, ESC superintendent, shared how this award is a great honor, as the teachers who receive this award were chosen by their own peers. The teachers honored with the award this year were James Noe, Ansonia Local; Kathy Kuhbander, Arcanum Butler Local; Rachel Meiring, Bradford Exempted Village; Sydney Howell, Franklin Monroe Local; Libby Langston, Greenville City; Gwen Bergman, Mississinawa Valley Local; and Roy Lowrie, Tri-Village Local.

In addition to the teacher awards, the Mentor of the Year was also honored. This year they honored Heather Crews, Greenville City, as the mentor who exemplified the characteristics set forth in 1995 by C. Michael Crawford.

The ESC wishes congratulations to each of the honored teachers.