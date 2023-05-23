Alcohol suspected in crash near Arcanum

ARCANUM — On May 22, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Darke County Deputies, along with Arcanum Rescue and Arcanum Fire were dispatched to the 400 block of Frazers Road reference to an accident with injury.

Preliminary investigation revealed a brown 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Mark Driver, 67, of Eldorado, was traveling west on Clark Road at the intersection of Frazers Road. Driver failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign traveling into the pathway of a green 2013 Volvo Semi tractor driven by Joel Harter, 36, of West Manchester. The vehicles struck in the intersection causing Driver to travel off the right side of the roadway and striking a pole before coming to rest. Harter was treated and released at the scene. Driver was tranpsorted to the Wayne HealthCare Emergency Room with minor injuries by Arcanum Rescue. Aolochol is believed to be a factor in this accident.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.