Decline to Sign

Dear Editor:

Last year on July 24, 2022, the U. S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade returning the abortion issue to each individual state. Immediately, Ohio’s Heartbeat Law went into effect, ending abortion after a heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks. However, on September 1, 2022, a Hamilton County judge blocked the Heartbeat law, making abortion legal again through 22 weeks of pregnancy. Recently, the Ohio Supreme Court announced they have taken the State’s appeal on the Heartbeat Law.

On February 21, 2023, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights proposed a State Constitutional Amendment to make abortion legal through all 9 months of pregnancy. They are in the process of collecting signatures for the Abortion Ballot Initiative for the Nov. 7th election. Instead of this bizarre measure, they should be in shock and awe of the unborn child. Neurologically, the unborn are complete at birth having 100 billion brain cells, roughly as many as stars in the milky way! And, where is their empathy as we were all once in the same position as the unborn child?

So if a pro-abortion canvasser approaches you for a signature, DECLINE TO SIGN! Their “Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety” may sound good but it is complete with ambiguity. There is no mention of fetal pain or that current pro-life laws would be suspended. Common-sense laws like parental consent would be eliminated, and taxpayer funded would be expected for everything. For more information go to: www.protectwomendayton.com or www.ohiolife.org.

Sincerely,

Mary Gigandet

Versailles