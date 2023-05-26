Decolores students experience St. Louis

GREENVILLE — The Decolores Montessori seventh through ninth grade students experienced their annual destination field trip as a capstone to their education for the school year. This year, they experienced the city of St Louis for four days.

Some of the highlights of the trip include the St. Louis Arch, a Cardinals baseball game, Botanical Gardens, Forest Park, The Foundry, and City Museum.

The annual field trip is a highlight for both students and teachers. It’s an amazing opportunity to connect one-on-one outside of school, while fostering independence and learning.

For more information on Decolores Montessori, please visit their website at www.decoloresschool.org or call (937) 547-1334.