Dear Friends in Christ Jesus,

It is a surprise to few, if any, that Catholicism and other branches of Christianity differ on many issues, caused most often by misunderstandings.

As one who regularly reads Pastor Johnson’s weekly article in the Early Bird, our difference at times is recalled. My name is Patrick Miron, and I am a trained, tested, and certiﬁed Marian Catechist, a term that means “teacher.” And yes, I am aware of our differences of thought on Mary, and our supposed “worship of Her.” THAT, however, while easy to refute is a misunderstanding of what we Catholics are doing, is not why I am writing this article.

Pastor Timothy asks a GREAT question: “Is Church Necessary?”

In short, his advice is that while beneﬁcial, in an absolute sense, church attendance is not “necessary.”

“Can you lead a healthy spiritual life without attending church? Technically yes but attending a good healthy church will improve your spiritual health.”

As a Catholic catechist, I am at times challenged to prove “our” position in the Bible.” Hence, I will with facts, do just that.

My rebuttal

Let’s begin by pointing that GODS Commandments mandate regular Worship for “all.” For Protestants the 4th commandment; and for Catholics the 3rd Commandment, (both say the same thing). Exodus 20:8… KJB “Remember to keep holy the sabbath Day.” The Catholic Douay Bible, Remember that thou keep holy the sabbath day.” And both the KJ B, and the Douay Bible (Leviticus 22:31 KJB ) adds emphasis by adding: “Therefore you shall keep my Commandments, and do them: For I AM the Lord.”…

Douay Bible: “Keep my commandments and do them. I am the Lord”

At this juncture, it is prudent to insert that the Bible is a Catholic Book. By which I mean to share that the entire New Testament, which was fully authored by the end of the 15th century, was used world-wide, for about 14 centuries before the 16th century.

Protestant Revolution, for the salvation of Souls. All the authors of the New NT, were, and are “Catholics.” A term that evolved from “The Way” (Acts 19:9), then became “Christians,” (Acts 1 1:26), and ﬁnally in AD 107, the term Catholic was ﬁrst used. https://www.catho;ic.com/qa/when-was-the-church-first-called-catholic

When Was the Church First Called “Catholic?” The earliest document we have in which “Catholic” is used to label the Church is a letter from Ignatius of Antioch, who wrote around A.D. 107. just a few years after the NT was fully authored by the end of the 15th century.

At the time of authorship, the bible was authored by Catholics, and directly for their fellow Catholics, who were the ONLY “CHRISTIANS” at that time in history, and was used with great success for about 1.400 years before the 16th century Protestant Revolution, for the salvation of Souls, a task that continues until the end of time married with Sacred Tradition (2 Thessalonians 3:6, Matthew 16:18-19 & 28: 18-20), in that very task, given directly to His Apostles, by Jesus Personally, and by necessity, to their successors, IF indeed the “whole word” (Mt. 28:19-20), were to be reached.

Next, I would like to point out that The OT points to the NT, which is completed, and perfected it in and through Jesus (John 14:6). The NT completes and perfects the OT without voiding it, but nevertheless, does override and complete it. Jesus personally commanded His Apostles and their successors through the Power and Authority of The Key’s in (Matthew 16:18-20), to “My Church, DO THIS in Memory of Me.”

From the King James & Douay Catholic Bibles (Matthew 26: 26-27; Mark 14: 22-23), AND (Luke 22: 19-20) “19 And taking bread, he gave thanks, and brake; and gave to them, saying: This is my body, which is given for you. Do thisfor a commemoration of me. 20 In like manner the chalice also, after he had supped, saying: This is the chalice, the new testament in my blood, which shall be shed for you.”

(John 6:47-58 & 69-70) “Amen, amen I say unto you: He that believeth in me, hath everlasting life. I am the bread of life. I am the living bread which came down from heaven. If any man eat of this bread, he shall live for ever; and the bread that I will give, is my ﬂesh, for the life of the world. The Jews therefore strove among themselves, saying: How can this man give us his ﬂesh to eat? Then Jesus said to them: Amen, amen I say unto you: Except you eat the ﬂesh of the Son of man. and drink his blood, you shall not have life in you. He that eateth my ﬂesh, and drinketh my blood, hath everlasting life: and I will raise him up in the last day. For my ﬂesh is meat indeed: and my blood is drink indeed. He that eateth my ﬂesh, and drinketh my blood, abideth in me, and I in him. [Which IS precisely what does take place in Catholic Holy Communion well received] As the living Father hath sent me, and I live by the Father; so he that eateth me, the same also shall live by me. This is the bread that came down from heaven. Not as your fathers did eat manna, and are dead. He that eateth this bread, shall live forever.” [Conditionally] … After this many of his disciples went back; and walked no more with him. Then Jesus said to the twelve: Will you also go away? And Simon Peter answered him: Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life. And we have believed and have known, that thou art the Christ, the Son of God.”

So, not all left Him, but only those lacking suﬂﬁcient Faith to believe that Jesus as GOD, deﬁned as “All good things perfected”. CAN do this. GOD cannot lie. Amen!

QUESTION: How could Jesus have been more speciﬁc, more graphic, more precise in what He intended to be His (Being Jesus Himself), the primary source of salvation?

(1st Corinthians 11:23 30) “ For I have received of the Lord that which also I delivered unto you, that the Lord Jesus, the same night in which he was betrayed, took bread. And giving thanks, broke, and said: Take ye, and eat: this is my body, which shall be delivered for you: this do for the commemoration of me. In like manner also the chalice, after he had supped, saying: This chalice is the New Testament in my blood: this do ye, as often as you shall drink, for the commemoration of me. For as often as you shall eat this bread, and drink the chalice, you shall shew the death of the Lord, until he come. Therefore whosoever shall eat this bread, or drink the chalice of the Lord unworthily,[*] shall be guilty of the body and of the blood of the Lord. But let a man prove himself: and so let him eat of that bread, and drink of the chalice. For he that eateth and drinketh unworthily, eateth and drinketh judgment to himself, not discerning the body of the Lord. Therefore are there many infirm and weak among you, and many sleep [**]

[*] Means “knowingly”… How can just ordinary bread and wine self-condemn one to Hell?

[**] Means, in this context: Have chosen for themselves eternal damnation” AND NO! I am neither saying, nor implying that Only Catholics get to heaven. Jesus tells all of US in (Romans 8:6)

“Do THIS in Commemoration of Me”, sure has the ring of being a command, not a suggestion. And to do this requires that we be there to Worship Him. That means being in Church. If you still doubt this, may I suggest that you GOOGLE “Eucharistic Miracles,” which are inexplicable by Science and GOD-performed, to increase Faith.

A ﬁnal point: Pastor Timothy, you close your comments with this statement: ”A person’s complaints about a church may be legitimate. With that said, I will end by giving you the advice of a wise Christian man once gave me. ”lf you cannot ﬁnd a good church: start one.” End quoted.

Friend, Where is that in the Bible?

In closing l wish to thank Pastor Johnson for his ministry. Thank you, Pastor! And, No! I am neither saying, nor implying that only Catholics can attain heaven. Jesus makes clear that He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life (John 14:6). I’m not going to even attempt to second guess, what our Perfect GOD can, or will do.

Should anyone wish to discuss this further l can be contacted at: [email protected]

Shalom!

To Jesus THROUGH Mary.

Patrick Miron [a Marian Catechist]

Greenville