Juvenile killed in fatal crash near Arcanum

ARCANUM — On May 27, at approximately 7:03 p.m., Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, New Madison Fire, Lifeline, Darke County Coroner’s Office, Darke County Deputies and Darke County’s Reconstruction Team were dispatched to the intersection of Jaysville St. Johns Road and Hollansburg Sampson Road, Darke County Ohio in reference to a two-vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Chevy Cobalt driven by a juvenile was traveling eastbound on Hollansburg Sampson Road. The juvenile failed to yield at the stop sign at Hollansburg Sampson Road and Jaysville St. Johns Road. The juvenile was struck by a dark blue Ford F-150 driven by Clifford Strange, 48, of Greenville, which was traveling southbound on Jaysville St. Johns Road.

Strange and his passenger, Rebecca Strange were both treated at the scene. The juvenile was also treated at the scene before transported to Wayne Health Care were the juvenile succumbed to the injuries sustained from the accident.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.