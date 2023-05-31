Davis celebrates 100th birthday

BROOKVILLE — Byron Davis celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, May 27 at Rob’s Restaurant in Brookville. Over 80 well wishers turned out to help celebrate Davis’ birthday.

Davis is a farmer and WW II Navy veteran. The event “Day for Davis” featured several awards and plaques, including one from the Darke County Farmers Union and one from the Darke County Family YMCA, along with recognition from the VFW and American Legion. He was also honored by the Darke County Veteran Services Commission and the DAR with special presentations.

TV 2 of Dayton showed up and Davis was featured on their 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts that evening. Asked what the secret to a long life is, Byron remarked “Working hard on the farm and playing cards,”, which he does several days times a week. Old pictures were reviewed, tall tales were told and many reminiscences exchanged on behalf of this fine gentleman. Cards can still be sent to 8700 Oakes Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304