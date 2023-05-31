Supporting relief for seniors, veterans

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) supported legislation tying the homestead exemption to inflation, which provides relief for Ohio’s seniors and veterans.

The bill passed in the Ohio House during legislative session on May 24.

“We are standing by our seniors and veterans, who have been hit hard by this federal administration’s refusal to effectively address inflation,” Powell said. “Families across our state have been hurt by the recent rise of inflation. Moving this bill forward will help alleviate some of the burden of property taxes on our seniors and veterans.”

The legislation creates a more predictable tax environment for those with fixed incomes. By doing so, the legislation provides the relief necessary to help seniors and veterans afford their homes in their communities.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration.