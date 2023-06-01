GPL’s Summer Reading Program begins June 7

GREENVILLE — The weather is getting warmer, which means it’s almost time for the GPL Summer Reading Program.

The Summer Reading Program will begin on June 7 with our all-day kickoff event. Everyone stopping in between 1 and 4 p.m. will be treated to cookies and a lemonade bar stocked with a variety of flavored add-ins. Kids who sign up for the program on this day will be entered in a special drawing to win a fun sports-themed prize. Crafts will also be available for ages 10 and under.

This year’s theme is All Together Now, and we have reading programs for children, teens and adults. Each group can participate in hopes of winning a wide variety of exciting prizes!

Grand prizes for 18 and under include a Nintendo Switch, a Kindle Fire tablet, and tickets to the Columbus Zoo. In addition, there will be an assortment of other prizes available.

Adults can enter to win one of five themed prize baskets including camping, outdoor entertaining, and more! The format of this summer’s prize drawing will be the same as the Winter Read where adults can choose which prize they’d like to win. All slips can go in one basket, or you can put some in each one… it’s your choice. All entries received will also be entered into the grand prize drawing for an iPad.

Also on the docket are some free programs geared toward adults. In June, Maddie Mullins of Blue Collar Honey Bees will “bee” stopping by for a presentation on beekeeping at 1 p.m. on the 8th. She’ll share some of her knowledge about keeping a healthy, productive hive as well as showing off some of her tools of the trade. At 10:30 a.m. on July 6, GPL will be hosting Live Online Paint: Sunset Sailboat. Registration for this event will begin on Monday, June 19. On July 18, Lovett Law Office will return to GPL for a 10 a.m. program with information on the importance of Power of Attorney and Living Wills.

The monthly Movie Matinees will continue over the summer with 80 for Brady being shown on June 15, and the 1978 cult film Grease on July 20. As always, Movie Matinees are free and patrons are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.

They’ve also got a full schedule of family-friendly entertainment. Family Fun Days will be held each Wednesday at 11 a.m. Storytime, Lego Club, and School-Age activities are back as well. For more on children’s events, including dates and times, pick up a brochure at the Circulation Desk.

Family Fun Days will feature some fan favorites like Mike Hemmelgarn and Mr. Puppet, but we’ll also have some new faces including Bright Star Touring Theatre and the Whiz Bang Science Show. Other performers include Grammy-nominated Zak Morgan and magical entertainer Jim Kleefeld.

The Summer Reading Program will run from Wednesday, June 7 through Friday, July 28. For information on how to participate, stop by the library or check out their website. All entries must be received by end of day on July 28 to be entered in any of our drawings.

For more information on the GPL Summer Reading Program, call (937) 548-3915.