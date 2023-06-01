Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

May 15

SHOPLIFTING: At 10:44 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. Kierra Hamm was seen putting several items in her purse before exiting without purchase. She is to be issued a citation reference theft when located, and Hamm will be warned for trespassing.

May 16

ASSAULT: At 6:05 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Anderson Avenue in reference to a possible domestic dispute. Alan Dich was arrested and transported to the jail.

May 17

VANDALISM: AT 2:11 a.m. officers on patrol found the high school had been vandalized. Most of the trees on the property had been toilet papered, and there were car tires and a tractor tire on the Greenwave Way and in the parking lot. The Greenwave bleachers had been pushed on the road, there were new looking chains and padlocks on three gates going into the high school, and there was an SUV by the gate next to the track, a truck at the entrance of the GCTC building, and four vehicles near the Hollyhill back gate. All vehicles did not have license plates but were unlocked with keys in them. Hurdles from the track were also placed in the parking lot. A follow-up will be conducted after cameras are viewed to determine suspects.

May 18

WANTED PERSON: At 9:16 p.m. officers apprehended Jason Jones who had been riding a bicycle in front of the 300 block of Tiffin Street. Jones had a felony warrant through the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on child neglect with no bond. A search of person revealed a glass pipe with burnt residue, and he was transported to the jail.

WELFARE CHECK: AT 2:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a welfare check. The two child victims’ teachers advised the father of the child victims had dropped the two children off for daycare earlier in the day and believed that he was on some sort of drug. They also advised he did not have car seats for the two children. The father arrived while officers were there, and they observed several sores/scabs on his face and arms. While speaking to him, he acted on edge and jittery, was slow to respond, and there were no car seats for the child victims in the vehicle. There were three car seats stacked on top of one another in the back that appeared to be broken. The father contacted the child victims’ grandfather who came and picked them up. Darke County Child Protective Services were contacted and will follow up.

May 19

TRESPASSING: At 5:52 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to subjects asking for money. Sheila Horne and a male were located sitting on the steps, and they both denied asking anyone for money. Horne had previously been warned for criminal trespass at the address and was issued a citation for criminal trespass prior as well. Horne was also issued a citation for trespassing.

ASSAULT: At 10:30 a.m. officers at the high school were notified of a female student who assaulted a teacher during class. The 15-year old female was upset for having to give up her Ipad, and she struck the teacher. She was issued a misdemeanor citation for assault.

May 21

SHOPLIFTING: At 4:55 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Main Street in reference to a theft in progress. Thomas Lee was located a short distance away with the stolen items and drug paraphernalia. Lee was issued a citation for theft and drug paraphernalia.

May 23

DISORDERLY: At 9:43 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Benden Way in reference to a disorderly subject. The female complainant advised Brandon Williams started yelling, crying, and banging against his apartment wall at 6 a.m. The noise woke her and kept her awake. She advised this has been going on for multiple days and happens about two to three times a day and four to six days a week causing her alarm when early in the morning and is an annoyance. Other witnesses confirmed the issues, and Williams was issued a citation for disorderly conduct, for causing an inconvenience, alarm, and annoyance to his neighbors by making unreasonable noises.

WANTED PERSON: At 8:20 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Winchester Avenue to serve a felony warrant for Tanner Hill. Hill had a felony warrant for failure to appear on child support with no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

May 26

ASSAULT: At 3:17 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to an assault complaint. After further investigation, Gage Bradburn was issued a misdemeanor citation for assault and an arrest affidavit to be served when located.

VANDALISM: At 8:58 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bellevernon Avenue in reference to a vandalism. A white 2007 Saturn Outlook was vandalized sometime during the night. A camera on the front porch was unable to pick up the incident. Pictures of the keyed marks across the driver side front door and driver side back door and the slashed tire were photographed for evidence. There are no further evidence, and no charges are being pursued at this time.