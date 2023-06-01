Greenville softball loses in final inning in State semifinal

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

AKRON — The Lady Wave softball team just did everything they could, but just couldn’t get the win. In the Division II State semifinal game in Akron at Firestone Stadium, Greenville softball lost 6-5 to Tallmadge. The Lady Blue Devils won the game on a walk-off single by junior Ashlyn Severns.

Head coach Jerrod Newland said he is proud of the kids for leaving it all on the field. It was just one of those games where they executed, but just didn’t get the win.

“We did everything but win. I can’t say anything. We didn’t drop the ball, fumble the ball or do anything. We scored five runs and we lost 6-5 here in Akron,” Newland said.

Greenville grabbed an early lead in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice flyout by Zoey Burns to make it 1-0. Senior Skylar Fletcher led the inning with a double.

Then in the top of the third, Burns hit a two-run home run to go up 3-0. After a few errors, junior Addie Burke drove in two runs on a sacrifice flyout to go up 5-0.

Tallmadge responded with two runs in the bottom of the third. Senior Marley Queen drove in a run and sophomore Katie Huth also drove in a run.

Momentum then shifted into the Lady Blue Devils’ favor. In the fifth, Tallmadge threw only a few pitches to get the three Greenville batters out. From there, they scored two runs. Senior Jocelyn Caffelle had a RBI and Queen drove in another run.

The Lady Wave did grab back some momentum when Fletcher was able to get the last out of the inning by getting the runner out at first from right field.

But Tallmadge grabbed it right back in the top of the sixth. Burke led off the inning with a double and eventually made her way to third base. After freshman Kendall Cromwell put it on the ground and made it to first on an error, Tallmadge collected the ball and got Burke out at home plate.

In the bottom of the sixth with two outs, junior Sydney Becks tied the game at 5-5.

Greenville was unable to get the bats going in the seventh and Tallmadge entered the bottom of the seventh with a chance to win the game.

After bases were loaded with one out, Severns delivered the game-winning hit to send the Lady Blue Devils to the State Championship game.

Newland said it was a game where if another play was made or if the ball just hit a different spot it would have been a different game. Greenville didn’t make any defensive errors to allow Tallmadge back into the game. The Lady Blue Devils just clawed their way back in themselves.

Burns pitched all seven innings and had four strikeouts. For Tallmadge, junior Riley Jackson pitched all seven innings and had six strikeouts.

For Fletcher and her fellow seniors, it was their last game for Greenville. After not having a freshmen year due to the pandemic, Fletcher said it was a blessing to be able to make it to Akron.

“We are just blessed to be here honestly. This is what we looked forward to doing for every year,” Fletcher said.

The Lady Wave fought in front of all the fans that traveled from Greenville. Even with Tallmadge being 10 miles away, it was at least a 50/50 split in the stands.

Newland said the expectation is to win a state title, but it was still a good game from his team and a good game for the community.

“We created a monster. You do that all the time yourself. It’s just fun for the community. We played 33 games and it was a good game,” Newland said.

Greenville ends the 2023 season with a 28-5 record and another MVL, District and Regional title.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]