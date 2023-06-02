New Madison library kicking off summer

NEW MADISON — New Madison Public Library is ready for summer. This summer they will be sharing all kinds of joy, friendship, kindness, and understanding in their All Together Now program from June 1 – July 31.

They are kicking things off with their Spread Kindness Like Confetti party on Monday, June 5 at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, June 7, naturalists from Brukner’s Nature Center will bring the animals for the Robert Bennett Memorial Wildlife Encounter. Throughout the summer they will continue their regular programming – Littles @ the Library, LEGO Club, TEEN Time, and Book Clubs in addition to visits from Darke County Parks and Soil and Water Conservation. Representatives from Darke County DD will also be stopping by to help understand more about our friends with disabilities. Of course there will be lots of crafts and fun storytimes, too.

Stop in to pick up a Summer Reading Calendar, access it on www.newmadisonpubliclibrary.org, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for schedule updates.