Sixth grade graduation at Decolores

GREENVILLE — On May 25, Decolores Montessori School graduated 13 sixth graders in a ceremony at Trinity Church in Greenville. The sixth grade graduates are Ayden Baker, Cate Condon, Christina Conklin, Dean Davis, Conner Feldner, CJ Hanna, Nalayna Miley, Shelbie Huhn, Caleb Miller, Colby Peters, Tara Seger, Leah Tamplin, and Lauren Zwiesler.

The graduation ceremony included music from the fourth, fifth and junior high orchestras, as well as a special orchestral piece prepared by the sixth grade class for their parents titled, “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Class gifts, to include a graphing calculator donated by the Shields family, were given to wish the graduates continued success.

The sixth year in the Decolores is considered to be a student’s capstone year. The graduation of sixth grade students leads to continuation at the Decolores Montessori Junior High or other school. These students are well prepared to think, speak, write, to respect each other and the environment. Each graduate offered a graduation speech to the community, reflecting on his or her time at Decolores and the personal meaning gained from their education. They are proud of their alumni, who are indeed lifelong learners, and look forward to watching them excel as they transition to junior high.

For more information on Decolores Montessori, please visit their website at www.decoloresschool.org or call (937) 547-1334.