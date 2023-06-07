Local Briefs

By
Daily Advocate
-

Board of Elections meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, June 13, 9 a.m., for the June regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

Greenville BoE meets

GREENVILLE — The Board of Education of the Greenville City School District will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m., in the K-8 Commons, 1111 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Board. There will also be an executive session, if necessary.

