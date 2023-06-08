Clark graduates from Academy

COLUMBUS — More than 450 graduating seniors from more than 70 counties across the state recently received their high school diplomas as members of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Class of 2023. More than 270 of those students traveled to downtown Columbus on June 3 to participate in the online public charter school’s commencement ceremony at the historic Ohio Theater.

“While we are a non-traditional school, each year we look forward to the opportunity to celebrate our graduates and this academic milestone with a very traditional ceremony,” said Ohio Connections Academy Superintendent Marie Hanna. “These students came to our school in search of a learning environment that met their individual needs. This ceremony is not only a celebration of their achievement, but their determination to find an academic setting that enabled them to thrive.”

Locally, Nevaeh Clark, of Greenville, was a member of the graduating class of 2023.

Enrollment for Ohio Connections Academy for the 2023-2024 school year is currently open and the school is hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. More information about Ohio Connections Academy is available at www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling (800) 382-6010.