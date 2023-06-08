Scammahorn speaks at Ag Breakfast

GREENVILLE — Roseanne Scammahorn, Darke County OSU Extension Educator for Family & Consumer Sciences, recently spoke at the Ag Breakfast. She outlined several areas of the Extension Office and highlighted their many programs from SNAP education to offering Parenting classes. She concentrated on explaining the “AgrAbility” program which uses modern technology to assist “challenged”’ and “disabled” farmers, so that they can participate and continue in agricultural production. She also discussed “Women in Agriculture.”

The next Ag Breakfast will be Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m., at Jack’s Cabin. The featured speaker will be Laura Ahrens, Great Darke County Fair Manager, who will highlight new developments and events at the upcoming Fair. This is an all you eat breakfast, $5 at the door, free coffee and donuts, RSVP’s are appreciated and considerate, but not necessary; walk-ins accepted. Respond to [email protected] or text to (937) 417-4104 or (937) 417-4483.