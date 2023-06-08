Union City High School announces scholarships

UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Junior Senior High School held its Commencement Friday evening, June 2, in the high school gymnasium. The class of 2023 graduated 52 students.

Scholarships, grants, military education benefits, etc. amounted to a total of $1,239,972 to further the education of the applicable graduates. This included $173,750 from 118 local scholarships. The following graduates received scholarships at the Senior Reception on Thursday, June 1.

Emily Evans is the valedictorian of Union City High School Class of 2023. She received the Perry Valedictorian Award, Kenneth Pyle Family Valedictorian, Lady Indians-Larry Wilson Memorial, National Honor Society “Make a Difference,” UC Athletic Boosters, Class of 1983, Gertrude Brady Memorial, Carl C. Keller & Virginia Whitman Keller, Thomas E. Leahey Leadership Award, Make A Difference Scholarship In Memory of Chet Mock and Jim Noffsinger, James Moorman, St. Vincent Randolph Hospital Auxiliary, John D. Wilson, Gloria Godfrey-Larry Wasson, and Claudia Wise Scholarships. She plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University to major in Exercise Science.

Jude Connor is the salutatorian of Union City High School Class of 2023. He received the UC Rotary Kim Peterson Memorial, Class of 1983, Jason Rickert Memorial, Gloria Godfrey-Larry Wasson, and David L. & Carol F. Young Character Scholarship Award. He plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to major in Computer Engineering.

Parker Abel received the Class of 1983, Alumni, Lawrence Family, Delta Theta Tau – Lambda Chapter, John D. Wilson and Martha Goodman Scholarships. She will be attending IUPUI.

Nautica Buck received the Class of 1983 Scholarship. She plans to attend Ivy Tech Community College.

Madeline Burns received the Class of 1983, Alumni, Carl C. Keller & Virginia Whitman Keller, Lawrence Family, Martha (Miller) Mathias & Marvin Kegerreis, Duane E. & Ruby M. Wickersham Memorial, James Moorman, and John D. Wilson Scholarships. She will be attending Ivy Tech Community College.

Gloria Cardona received the Class of 1983, John & Prudie Schmidt Broadcasting Award, Melissa D. “Missy” Lee Memorial, Gene & Roberta Bennett Scholarship Fund, Bill & Mary Lou Fulk Memorial, John D. Wilson, and Randolph Eastern Classroom Teachers Association Memorial Scholarships. She will be attending Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Gracelin Cowper received the James A. Andrews Memorial Scholarship. She has enlisted in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer.

Kalam Denney received the Tony Puccini Memorial, Randy Players, Class of 1983, Wanda Mann, James Moorman, John D. Wilson, and Edith Winn Scholarships. She plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Sylaris Denney received the Tony Puccini Memorial, Randy Players, Class of 1983, Kylee Renee Wells Scholarship Fund, Wanda Mann, John D. Wilson, and Clyde & Sarah Alice Wise Scholarships. She will be attending Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Landen Dickmann received the Beta Eta Chapter Award, Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity National Scholarship, and Norman “Red” Young Memorial Scholarships. He plans to attend University of Indianapolis.

Gabriela Gonzalez-Neels received the Class of 1983, Dr. Dianna K. Wolfe Memorial, Rosemary Shockney Memorial, and UC Kiwanis Club Scholarships. She will be attending the University of Indianapolis.

Erika Grimes received the Class of 1983 Scholarship. She plans to attend Indiana University East.

Kaylee Hardwick received the National Honor Society – Member Scholarship. She will be attending Indiana University East.

Alissynn Hofacker received the UC Athletic Boosters, and Harry & June Loy Scholarships. She will be attending Ivy Tech Community College.

Alexander Jurado received the Diane (Reeves) Kegerreis Memorial Scholarship. He plans to attend University of Northwestern Ohio.

Camden LaFuze received the UC Athletic Boosters, John D. Wilson, and Winchester Chapter #60 Order of the Eastern Star in Memory of Charles & Ida Burke Scholarships. He plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University.

Heather Lawrence received the Norman “Red” Young Memorial, and Class of 1970 Scholarships. She plans to attend Ball State University.

Emeren Lopez-Mariscal received the Bertie Teagarden Memorial, Alumni, Lawrence Family, Stephen Family, Adelsperger Family Endowment, and Delta Theta Tau – Myrtle M. Adelsperger Memorial Scholarships. She will be attending Indiana University East.

Caroline Moore received the Steve Hinshaw Humanitarian Award. She plans to attend The Ark’s Ministry’s.

Elly O’Connor received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program Finalist, UC Athletic Boosters, UC Swim Team, Class of 1983, Alumni, Tri Kappa – Winchester Alpha Phi Chapter, Kellie Stephen & Dave Furby Memorial, VFW – Ron Moore Memorial, and Claire Lynch Scholarships. She plans to attend IUPUI.

Whitney Sells received the American Legion Scholarship. She plans to attend Indiana University East.

Grace Shoemaker received the Lady Indian-Larry Wilson Memorial, Business & Professional Women, Class of 1983, and Doris Mendenhall Memorial Scholarships. She will be attending Ball State University.