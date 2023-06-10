Celebrating Farm Power of the Past

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners and Mayor Steve Willman came together on Thursday, June 8 to declare July 6-9 as Greenville Farm Power of the Past Days in the City of Greenville and throughout Darke County.

In it’s 24th year, Greenville Farm Power of the Past has continued its mission of celebrating and preserving our agricultural heritage. This year’s annual reunion will be held at the Darke County Fairgrounds on July 6-9. According to the proclamation signed by Mayor Willman, the Ohio Two-Cylinder State Show and Corn Items Collectors Association will be hosting this year’s celebration.

The commissioners added the festivities will include tractor pulls, arts and crafts, scavenger hunt, horse pull, flea market, square dancing, fabulous food, camping, threshing, chainsaw carving, antique tractors, gas engines, garden tractors, antique auto, truck and motorcycle displays and more. Willman said there will also be events for kids, including a kiddie tractor pull, kiddie coin scramble and a story and craft time. The events on Sunday will include a church service and car show and cruise-in.

Willman encourages residents of Greenville to “extend a welcoming hand of friendship and fellowship to all the visitors, vendors and exhibitors at the Darke County Fairgrounds.”

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Larry Holmes and Marshall Combs expressed the same sentiment.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].