Union City man involved in fatal crash on I-75

TIPP CITY – The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle double fatal crash. The crash occurred June 12, at approximately 11 a.m., on Interstate 75 near mile post 66 in Monroe Township, Miami County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lyndon Hershberger, 59, Winchester, was traveling south on Interstate 75 and lost the left rear tandem tires (two) from its 2012 Great Dane flatbed trailer axle. The tandem tires traveled through the median and into the northbound lanes of travel. The tandem tires sideswiped a northbound 2020 Dodge Caravan, operated by Lyle Prewitt, 54, Union City, Ind. After striking the Dodge, the tandem tires continued and struck a northbound 2007 Chevrolet Express van, operated by David Wright, 77, Franklin, head-on. Wright and a passenger in the Chevrolet, Jon Weidel, 72, Brookville, succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

James Keller, 58, Franklin, and Ray Adams, 71, Morrow, two passengers in the Chevrolet, were transported by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Charles Backus III, 79, Centerville, another passenger in the Chevrolet, was transported by ground ambulance to Upper Valley Medical Center with no injuries.

Hershberger and Prewitt were not injured as a result of the crash.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Tipp City Police Department, Tipp City Fire Department & EMS, Vandalia Division of Fire, Miami County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Englewood Truck Towing and Recovery, and Wrecker’s Towing and Transport LLC.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.