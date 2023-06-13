Free cone Mondays returns to Arcanum

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Free Cone Monday returned last week in Arcanum. Every Monday this summer, Picnic’s Pizza will share their popular Free Cone Event. You are welcome to choose a cup or a cone of either soft serve vanilla, chocolate, or twist. No purchase necessary! Stop by between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. to get your ice cream. Picnic’s is located at 3 E. Woodside Drive. The first Free Cone Monday was sponsored by the Arcanum Teacher’s Association and 443 free cups of frozen deliciousness was shared on June 3rd!

Picnic’s Pizza and Dollar Tree/Family Dollar are teaming up to host a Summer Cruise-In on July 9th from 2 – 6 p.m. Exhibitor parking will be in the Family Dollar lot. Spectator parking will be available at both Family Dollar and Picnic’s Pizza. There will be corn hole, kid’s games, pizza and ice cream! More details to come! Mark your calendar!

Have you heard about the Christmas in July Silent Auction coming to benefit a local student of Arcanum Early Learning Center? Little Sawyer Parks is battling leukemia and let us make this family know that they do not have to battle it alone! Please consider donating some items to be auctioned off and/or attend the auction to be held on Saturday, July 29th at the New Madison Civic Center in New Madison. Please contact Brett Slone with all questions at 419-733-5584. Sawyer is the daughter of Tyler and Britny Parks, this incredibly special little 5-year-old girl was diagnosed with leukemia on June 1, 2023. Both of her parents have been very active members of both the Arcanum and Tri-Village communities. Britny is an educational aide at Arcanum Elementary. Tyler has spent several years coaching football at Arcanum Junior High and Tri-Village High School along with coaching softball for Focus Fastpitch.

The Darke County Foundation awarded $190,000 in scholarships to graduates of 8 Darke County high schools. Winners from Franklin Monroe High School were Sadie Bowser, Abigail Krauss, Stephanie Dong, and Layni Norris. Winners from Arcanum Butler Schools were Annalise Arnett, Elanie Hollinger, Claire Lemons, Lauren Gower, and Mollie Ericksen, Vahn Plessinger, Ashton Paul, Jacob Rice, Charles Barry, Jaxson Christ, Garrett Garno, Nate Kessler, and Carson Tegtmeyer. Thank you to the Darke County Foundation for recognizing and supporting our local students in their post high school endeavors.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be sponsoring a walking tour of South Arcanum on July 8, 2023. (Rain date will be July 15 if needed) AWTHS is looking for old photos of the following businesses or areas of south end of Arcanum: Kaylor Furniture, Area before car wash, any train photos, Houston’s or Water Street, South High businesses, Coal yard, Daniel Francis Tobacco Warehouse, 209 South Main Brandt Restaurant. Please email [email protected] Thank you!

On May 26th, the Ohio State Highway Patrol officially dedicated a stretch of a Miami County roadway in memory of Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector and Arcanum resident Kimra J. Skelton, who was killed in the line of duty in November 2019. The Ohio State Highway Patrol MCEI Kimra Skelton Memorial Highway marker will be displayed in both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 75, between State Routes 41 and 36. House Bill 578 went into effect on April 6, 2023, making the highway dedication possible.

The Arcanum Pool is OPEN! Ladies’ Water Aerobics classes have started in the mornings at 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The cost is either the daily rate or a season pass. Working out in the water is one of the most therapeutic activities. Water aerobics builds cardio, strength and resistance all while being easy on the joints and in a cool and relaxing atmosphere! Come join in on the fun! No charge for the fun and friendships you will experience!

Summer Farmers Market every Saturday morning 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Veteran’s Park on West George Street next to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society building. Free set up. Bring your garden produce, plants, baked goods, crafts, art, honey, soap to sell, etc. Contact Sharon Troutwine if have any questions at 692-5128.

Thank you again to the members of the Arcanum Garden Club for the beautiful flowerpots uptown and the flower boxes on the bridges in town. Have you noticed there are new flower boxes on the bridge off Weisenbarger Court as you drive into the pool parking lot? They are lovely ladies, thank you! I also heard that the pool bridge was painted by the high school kids during Serve Arcanum. Thank you, it looks very nice!

If you or your local organization/church has anything you would like to submit to this column, please feel free to reach out to me via email at [email protected] or by phone 937-423-3763. Thank you!

“Summer is a promissory note signed in June, its long days spent and gone before you know it, and due to be repaid next January.” ~Hal Borland