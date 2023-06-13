Last Chance Mercantile accepts donations

GREENVILLE — The Last Chance Mercantile held during the annual Gathering at Garst is currently accepting donations.

Last Chance Mercantile is a two-day tag sale on the grounds of the Garst Museum during the Gathering. This is a fundraiser for the museum and all monies raised are greatly appreciated. This year’s event will take place on July 29 and 30.

The Mercantile Committee gratefully accepts donations of unwanted furniture, frames, old garden statues, dishes, antiques, textiles, artwork, costume jewelry, garden ornaments, and Greenville/Darke County memorabilia.

There are two drop off dates, June 24 and July 22, from 10 a.m. to noon on both days at the Lowell Thomas House (behind the Garst Museum). Or, bring your items into the Garst Museum, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, call 937-548-5250.