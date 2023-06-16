Speed may be factor in fatal motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE — On June 16, 2023 at approximately 5:50 p.m., Darke County Deputies, Greenville Police Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville Township Fire Department, Greenville Fire Department, and Careflight were dispatched to the 5400 block of Requarth Road, Greenville, Ohio 45331 in reference to a two-vehicle serious injury accident involving a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob driven by Andre Shaffer, 48, of Greenville, was traveling east on Requarth Road when he failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the rear of a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by John Hogg, 67, of Arcanum. Shaffer was ejected from the motorcycle.

Shaffer was treated at the scene by Greenville Twp Rescue prior to being transported to the Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Shaffer succumbed to the injuries sustained from the accident.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident but remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.