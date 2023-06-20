Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

**ADOPTION SPECIAL $18**

Meet Emmy! Emmy came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge about her is limited to only what staff have observed. Emmy is believed to be a seven-year-old female Boxer mix. Emmy is a very calm girl who loves attention. Emmy has shown us that she knows how to sit, and she walks well on a leash. Emmy’s nub tail will definitely be wagging when you look her way! Emmy doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Emmy did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 42.2 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are normall $90 cash/check, but Emmy’s special rate is only $18. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday closed for all but adoption appointments only.

Appointments may be pre-booked for Saturday at 30-minute increments to view a particular dog. If a Saturday appointment is made, please verify on Friday afternoon the dog is still available as the shelter will not hold dogs until the time of an appointment.

Come in to meet Emmy and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!” For more information, contact shelter staff at 937-547-1645 during normal business hours.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.