DCED names Career Connections Coordinator

GREENVILLE — Todd Schilling is excited to join the Darke County Economic Development Office as the Career Connections Coordinator. He brings a robust knowledge base of K-12 work based learning, as well as new and innovative ideas to engage students and companies.

Schilling is currently the Pre-Apprenticeship Coordinator at Sinclair Community College, where he has as worked with high school administrators and employers to develop work-based learning opportunities for high school students. Previous to his current role, he served as the College Credit Plus coordinator at Sinclair. He worked with over 50 high schools to develop curriculum pathways utilizing the College Credit Plus program and assisted students/families in their various pathway navigation.

“I am beyond excited to bring new and innovative ideas to the school districts, industry partners and community to help fill the workforce pipeline,” said Schilling. “We have to educate students about the great paying careers here in Darke County and ensure that our business partners have access to those students as well.”

Schilling looks forward to working with the school districts within Darke County, as well as the employers, to help students make a sound career decision and allow them to experience the world of work.