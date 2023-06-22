Two injured in crash near New Madison

NEW MADISON — On June 22, at approximately 3:35 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue and Arcanum Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 121 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road in reference to a two-vehicle injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a blue 2007 Buick sedan, driven by Arthur Smith, 62, of Greenville, was stopped westbound on Hollansburg-Sampson Road at State Route 121. Smith failed to yield after a stop sign traveling into the path of a maroon 2023 Nissan Rogue, driven by Willem Van Dam, 50, of New Paris, causing Van Dam to strike Smith.

Van Dam was transported to Wayne HealthCare by Arcanum Rescue with minor injuries. Smith was transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office by Tri-Village Rescue where he was transferred to MedFlight and airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital, his condition is unknown.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.