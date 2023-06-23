Unkown injuries result from crash near Osgood

OSGOOD — On June 22, at approximately 5:28 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Rescue, Osgood Fire Department, CareFlight, and the Darke County Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Versailles-Yorkshire Road and Bulcher Road in reference to a two-vehicle injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a gray Honda Accord driven by an adult female was stopped for a stop sign facing east on Bulcher Road. The driver failed to yield the right of way to a tan Chevrolet Silverado driven by Steven Homan, 29, of Minster, who was traveling south on Versailles-Yorkshire Road. After the initial impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and into a field. Homan’s vehicle rolled on its side before coming to rest.

Homan was able to free himself and his juvenile passenger from the truck where they both sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda, Hannah Gehret, 20, of Versailles, was extracted by mechanical means. There is no update on the injuries Gehret sustained. Initial reports from the Sheriff’s Department that she succumbed to her injuries were later updated as erroneous. According to a corrected press release, “No one succumbed to the injuries regarding this crash.”