VBS at Harrison Street

NEW MADISON — Harrison Street Baptist Church, 140 S. Harrison St., New Madison, invites kids ages four through sixth grade to come to an Adventure of Twist and Turns and discover the joy that we were created because God Wanted to create us. He still wants us, loves us, and care for us. If we live each day in that knowledge, then we will be living each and every day in honor of God and His offer of life to us. What an Amazing Gift. Let your kids come and discover the God who is over the moon in love with them.

Harrison Street is a praying church that reaches out and connects people to God and God to one another to grow and serve.

Each night there will be Bible study, fund songs, the importance of missions and caring for others, games, snacks, crafts and prizes. Your kids matter to them because your kids matter to God.

VBS begins July 9 and ends on July 13 with family night. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. For more information, email Sarah Marie, [email protected]