Blood donors could win Morgan Wallen tickets

DARKE COUNTY – Community Blood Center needs donors during the July 4th holiday period of high usage and low supply. Give at a time of critical need and get a chance to win Morgan Wallen concert tickets when you donate at the following blood drives.

Osgood American Legion community blood drive Thursday, July 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at 228 North St.

Spirit Medical Transport community blood drive Thursday, July 6 from 3-7 p.m. at 5484 State Route 49 South, Greenville.

Family of God Church community blood drive Saturday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at 310 W. South St., Arcanum.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt and is automatically entered in the July 3-15 drawing to win two tickets to the Morgan Wallen concert Aug. 11 at Ohio Stadium.

CBC is currently in critical need of multiple blood types. Both experienced donors and new donors are needed to answer the supply shortage and high usage during the holiday period. There are fewer blood drives scheduled during July 4th week and the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be closed for the July 4th holiday.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.