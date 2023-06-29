Juvenile injured in rollover crash

ANSONIA — On June 29, at approximately 11:42 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to the 6200 block of York Road for a single vehicle roll-over crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Nathaniel Graf, 16, of Ansonia was traveling westbound in the 6200 block of York Road when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and then over-corrected back onto the roadway overturning several times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt. Graf was flown to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight for his injuries.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office stresses the importance of wearing your seatbelt at all times.