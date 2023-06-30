All invited to MSG’s Firecracker Friday

GREENVILLE — Main Street Greenville’s “Firecracker Friday” is nearing and what a BOOM of a night it will be on July 7 from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Greenville. July’s First Friday is brought to you by their Sparkling Partners – Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Dave Knapp Ford, and H&R Block, who want the community to gather and celebrate bold stripes, bright stars, and brave hearts.

“Firecracker Friday” Festivities

Shopping starts as early as 10 a.m., giving you the opportunity to shop local well into the evening hours. Come stroll the streets of downtown and check out the wheels, deals, and fun. Be patriotic and sport your red, white, and blue and receive 20 percent off one non sale item at Bread of Life. Reﬁned will have a coloring station for kids, new merchandise, deals, and refreshments. Stop by Roots Hair Salon and add some sparkles of color to your hair with tinsel or a feather extension, check out their popping hair accessories & products, sign up for their banging raffle, and get you a flashing free gift.

Live rock music at Yolo Park starting at 7 p.m. provided One Summer. A group of recent graduates who have come together this summer before they venture onto the next chapter of life. For a sampling of their music check out https://youtu.be/wMMBNYwSKfA. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets too.

The Cruise-In will be located in the parking lots at the City Building on the circle. There is no registration required and there will be no contest; it’s just for fun. All you need to do is bring your classic or low rider wheels and park. Make sure to tell your friends and car association members, they’d love to have them participate as well.

They encourage you to do some ole fashion Broadway cruising. Never cruised Broadway before? Now’s your chance. Cruise down to the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe and pick up your sandwiches then park your car on Broadway and shop, mingle, and check out the cars with friends like old times.

Check out some of the Community Market Vendors for some good deals on produce, homemade items, and more, located on the circle.

First Friday Eats

Double M Diner, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.; Coffee Pot, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Beanz Buttercream Bakery & Eatery, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (Bakery Open till 5:30 p.m.); A & B Coffee, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Montage Café 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; The Don’s Pizza, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-10 p.m.; The Merchant House Café, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (located in 423 Urban Market); Sure Shot Tap House, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; The Merchant House, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Danny’s Place, 5:30-11:30 p.m..

The Merchant House will be featuring something unique at their outdoor food tent. The Merchant House Café in Four-Twenty-Three will be hosting a delicious dessert called the “Strawberry Sparkler”.

The Elks will be having a Patio Party & more and all are welcome! They will have corn hole, a Golf Cart Cruise-In, live entertainment, hamburgers, brats, & hotdogs.

DORA Drinks

Looking for some adult spirits you can stroll downtown & enjoy them, thanks to the DORA program. Stop by the following participating DORA locations to grab a drink; Danny’s Place, Eagles, Elks Lodge, The Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Montage Café, Sure Shot Tap House, Alchemy Cocktail Lounge, The Don’s Pizza, Four Twenty Three Urban Market and The Merchant House. The DORA program allows the consumption of adult beverages outside in the downtown area. Beverages must be purchased from a participating restaurant/bar and be in a DORA cup. For more information about our DORA Program and to view the map visit www.mainstreetgreenville.org.

Tune in to their Facebook page to get the most up to date information about participating downtown businesses and additional activities going on during “Firecracker Friday” as it becomes available. “We hope you will come celebrate America’s Birthday and help build community downtown with us,” said April Brubaker, MSG executive director.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville with a focus on Building Community Downtown. “We’ve really restructured our First Friday events in order to provide an opportunity for all our downtown merchants and organizations to be involved. This way visitors have a chance to not only be consumers, but to interact with them directly and establish a connection with our small businesses,” said Chad Henry, board president. To learn more, visit their website or reach out to Brubaker at 937-548-4998 or email her at [email protected].