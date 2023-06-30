DCRW welcomes treasurer’s liaison

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Southwest Regional Liaison for Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, John Gomez. Gomez will speak at 6:30 p.m. on July 10 at the Double M Diner, 537 South Broadway Street – Suite #104 (enter from East 5th Street), Greenville.

“John Gomez will provide information on experiences working with Ohio Treasurer Sprague. Also, an update on the activities of Treasurer Sprague’s office and any futures plans Sprague may have. I encourage each of you to attend and bring a friend. The Double M has been most gracious in hosting our meetings with great food and beautiful décor,” said Robyn Whitaker, DCRWC president.

Gomez is the southwest regional liaison for Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague. His region contains 13 counties ranging as far north as Darke and Shelby counties and as far south as Hamilton County. John previously served as campaign manager and district representative for Congressman Steve Chabot before joining Treasurer Sprague’s staff. Gomez is also a graduate of the University of Dayton with degrees in Political Science and Economics.

The program is free and does not require reservations. Double M Diner will be offering full menu items for sale beginning at 6 p.m.

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: [email protected].