Waymire, Cover are Ansonia royalty

ANSONIA — Ten girls and four boys between the ages of three and six took the stage on Friday night during the annual Ansonia 4th of July celebration to see who would represent the festival as the 2023 Little Miss and Mister Red, White and Blue.

Each child had an opportunity to answer questions, such as what’s your favorite color, do you have any brothers and sisters, and what is your favorite food? Some of the contestants displayed their bashful side, while others were more than willing to speak into the microphone. They were all dressed in their most patriotic colors.

It came down to the decision of a three-judge panel and when the winners were announced, it was Kaelynn Waymire and Sullivan Mac Cover wearing the tiara and crown.

Waymire, age 6, is the daughter of Andrew and Krista Waymire, of Ansonia. She wore a star-spangled outfit with red and white stripes. She gave a cheer supporting the Ansonia Tigers on her way to winning the title.

Cover, age 3, is the son of Marcom and Megan Cover, of Ansonia. Cover was also in a stars and stripes outfit. He took control of the microphone and seemed to enjoy hearing himself coming through the speakers.

Additional contestants included Sadie-Lynn Dotson, age 3, daughter of Jerome Dotson and Brenda Frazier, of Ansonia; Lucy Kremer, age 3, daughter of Adam and Ashlyn Kremer; Anastasia Hill, age 3, daughter of Jacob and Brittany Hill, of Rossburg; Skyler Partin, age 5, daughter of Jenni and Josh Partin, of Ansonia; Zoe Young, age 5, daughter of Kyle and Kylie Young, of Greenville; Kennedy Moneysmith, age 4, daughter of Kurt and Nicole Moneysmith, of Rossburg; Cali Young, age 3, daughter of Kyle and Kylie Young, of Greenville; Winnie Walters, age 4, daughter of Reese and Katie Walters, of Ansonia; Jovie Walters, age 5, daughter of Reese and Katie Walters, Ansonia; Kingston Moneysmith, age 5, son of Kurt and Nicole Moneysmith, of Rossburg; Ayden Beisner, age 4, son of Monica and Eric Beisner, of Greenville; and Eli Beisner, age 6, son of Monica and Eric Beisner, of Greenville.

