Bismarck Donuts under new ownership

GREENVILLE — Bismarck Donuts is under new ownership. Sun An Eng purchased the local business at 678 Wagner Avenue in Greenville on April 23, 2023, after initially visiting Bismarck and touring Greenville in December of 2022. Sun, a previous coffee shop owner, and his family were looking for a good business investment and found Greenville to be “a really good location with really good people.” After discussing the opportunity with his family, they moved from California to Ohio to begin this business venture.

The entire family—Sun and his wife, daughter, and mother—all help to manage the business, along with two additional employees. Sun admits he is “[t]here all the time,” putting in many hours each day to help Bismarck remain successful. As first place winner in best donuts and best customer service in Readers Choice, he and his family are off to a great start!

Sun plans to continue running the business with few to no changes over the first year, but then has some new ideas he may wish to implement once his foundation is solid. Bismarck is currently Sun’s only business and will remain his number one focus.

When asked if he and his family are enjoying Greenville, Sun explained he has been welcomed with open arms. He said the community has been “very, very friendly” and that neighbors have been helpful. One neighbor even volunteered to cut Sun’s lawn for him knowing that he works at Bismarck for so many hours each day, making it difficult to find daylight hours to tend to it himself.

Sun invites all the community to “come in and join us at Bismarck!”

Visit the Bismarck website or Facebook page for menu options and additional information. For those who may be interested in job opportunities, stop by the location to inquire.

