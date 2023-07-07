Hotel Versailles offers complimentary summer chauffeur experience

By Charlotte Caldwell

VERSAILLES – Hotel Versailles recently launched a luxury chauffeur service called “AmuseBUS – Dayton’s ticket to fine dining” that will run every Thursday night until the end of August.

A 14-passenger van with plush seating and plentiful air conditioning vents will pick up guests at the Dayton Art Institute on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., make the hour trip to the hotel for dinner at the onsite farm-supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails, and end back at the art institute at approximately 10:30 p.m. The round-trip is free as long as guests have a dinner reservation. While in the van, guests will enjoy a custom playlist and house sparkling wine among other perks. The Dayton Art Institute will also provide discounted tickets for those riding in the shuttle.

Guests can also choose the Ohio Staycation package, which includes an overnight stay at Hotel Versailles with return chauffeur service the next morning. Staying at the hotel has its own benefits, like free bikes on the premises, a workout room downstairs and the opportunity to enjoy a hearty breakfast menu at the restaurant among other local discounts. Rates for rooms in the package are $251 per night for a king or double queen, $269 per night for the spa suite, and $287 per night for a one-bedroom suite.

“Guests can enjoy the ease of getting to and from the property, and immerse themselves in experiencing a unique and truly incredible upscale farm-supplied culinary and beverage experience located in rural Ohio,” said Jack Olshan, the director of hospitality at Hotel Versailles. “We wanted to develop an enticing incentive for the Dayton market to enjoy this culinary gem in their own backyard – the first of its kind in the region.”

According to a press release, “Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails is a true farm-fueled restaurant in collaboration with Hotel Versailles’ own on-site farmer Katie Bensman and award-winning trained executive chef, Aaron Allen. Restaurant menus are all carefully created based on the consistent quality ingredients that are seasonally available and sourced directly from the property’s nearby Sycamore Bridge Farm, with meats supplied through local partnerships with Winner’s Quality Meats and King’s Poultry Farm. Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails also offers a selection of creatively crafted cocktails, many of which harken back to the town’s heritage with a modern twist, as well as an incredible bourbon program as Hotel Versailles is also one of four places in Ohio with a certified bourbon steward.”

The restaurant also has generous portions, a $75 check average and zero waste. Allen – who received a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University and got his culinary start at Rue Dumaine in Dayton – creates limited-time menus alongside the full menu for the ingredients that are underused. Since a medical, dental and vet equipment company, Midmark, owns Hotel Versailles, some ingredients also get used at other nearby Midmark facilities.

Besides the cocktails, and even the name of the restaurant – which is named after the founder of Versailles – the 30-room hotel also showcases the history and products of Versailles and Ohio at every turn. A basket and beverage stocked mini fridge greet guests with Ohio brands like Grippo’s and Mikesell’s chips and Moeller Brew Barn. Even the room keys, when put together, tell the story of the over 150 years of hospitality on the site. Everything in the rooms can be bought from the hotel, including the beds, which are made by Stearns + Foster in Cincinnati.

The hotel requests a minimum of 24 hours’ notice but would prefer 48 hours to take part in the AmuseBUS experience. To make a reservation, call the hotel at 937-526-3020.