Edison State hosting STNA class

GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning July 26. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.

The course will run from July 26 to Aug. 17. Classes will be held July 26–27; Aug. 1–4; Aug. 7, 9, and 11; and Aug. 14–16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clinicals will take place Aug. 13 and 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Both the classroom study and clinicals will take place at the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers. Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.

Students will have certain requirements to participate in the class and clinical. Learn more and register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/STNA.