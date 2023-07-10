Teams search for person yelling for help

GREENVILLE — On July 10, at approximately 9:09 a.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch center received a call from a subject who lived in the 7200 block of State Route 118.

The caller reported that he kept hearing an adult subject yelling for help. The caller advised that the yelling was coming from a wooded area to the east/northeast of his residence. Darke County Deputies, along with the Greenville Police Department, responded to the area.

During the investigation other subjects had reported hearing someone yelling. Greenville City Fire, Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue and Gettysburg Fire were dispatched to the area of North Park, in the City of Greenville, to assist with search efforts. Due to the terrain in the area Greenville City Fire requested the Region 3 Rescue Strike Team to the North Park area for additional man power to assist in the search.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Region 3 Rescue Strike Team, flew drones over the search area and were unable to locate anything. Search teams were setup and searched the wooded areas, but were unable to locate anyone.