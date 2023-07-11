VGHC helps residents Live a Dream

GREENVILLE — Village Green Health Campus, a Trilogy senior living community in Greenville, invites community members to attend the Live a Dream Hot Air Balloon event on Wednesday, July 12, 7-9 a.m., at the Village Green Health Campus parking lot.

Attendees of this free event will enjoy a hot breakfast provided by Beanz Bakery and coffee provided by Casey’s Coffee Company. Please come and cheer on residents who are living out their dream of riding in a hot air balloon made possible through Trilogy’s Live A Dream program.

Village Green Health Campus is proud to be a member of the Greenville community and is proud to offer exceptional health and hospitality to seniors in their community. For more information, contact the campus by calling 937-548-1993.

Village Green Health Campus’ senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of those they serve through compassion and a commitment to exceeding the expectations of their customers. To learn more about Village Green Health Campus, contact the campus by calling 937-548-1993 or visit www.villagegreenhc.com.