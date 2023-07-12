Mechanical issue blamed for crash

GETTYSBURG — On July 12, at approximately 2:08 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded to the 5400 block of Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road for a one vehicle injury crash with the vehicle on fire and the driver unable to get out.

Preliminary investigation revealed a tan 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Matthew Detling, 21, of Pitsburg, was traveling southbound on Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road when his vehicle had a mechanical issue causing him to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway into a yard and rolled several times, striking a privacy fence and coming to rest on its side. The vehicle then caught fire, and with the help of a nearby male subject working in a field, Detling was pulled from the vehicle to safety. Detling was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for his injuries.