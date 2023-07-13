Edison State partners with eCampus.com

PIQUA — Edison State Community College has announced eCampus.com as its official online bookstore. Edison State selected eCampus.com to serve its students due to eCampus.com’s dedication to bringing students affordable and accessible course materials through a comprehensive online storefront.

The partnership with eCampus.com connects Edison State students to eCampus.com’s wide variety of textbooks and purchasing options. Through the Edison State customized eCampus.com online storefront, students will access their course materials through a Single Sign On (SSO) process. Once logged in, students will be able to search for their course materials and select purchasing options that suit their needs. eCampus.com offers course materials at digital, new, used, and rental pricing and varying shipping options. Additional benefits to the partnership will provide students with exclusive access to eCampus.com’s Marketplace, where students can find course materials at further discounts from third-party sellers, as well as 24/7 customer service.

“eCampus.com is excited to work together with Edison State on this partnership to bring affordable and accessible course materials to their students,” said eCampus.com CEO and President Matt Montgomery. “Our team is dedicated to providing outstanding service and affordable course materials that set students up for success.”

The benefit of the new online bookstore partnership will also extend to Edison State’s faculty and staff. Through eCampus.com’s comprehensive online storefront, professors will be able to research course materials to make informed decisions when deciding what materials to assign to their students. This research will include real-time pricing and availability and student purchasing habits. These tools are essential for allowing professors to make decisions that create a positive and affordable learning environment with their students in mind.

“Edison State is eager to partner with eCampus.com to provide students with high-quality, affordable textbooks and course materials in a convenient online environment,” Edison State President Chris Spradlin said. “The move to eCampus.com represents Edison State’s commitment to its new strategic plan, which emphasizes instructional excellence, innovation, and efficiency. Removing barriers for students so they have the learning materials they need on the first day of class is critical to a successful teaching and learning process, which is the ultimate goal of this initiative.”

He continued, “We know that eCampus.com shares our vision of student success, and they have a strong track record of making that vision a reality. We believe the new partnership will be a tremendous help to the students, faculty, and staff of Edison State.”

ABOUT ECAMPUS.COM

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com’s mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 300 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and at the right price. Learn more at www.ecampus.com and www.ecampushighered.com.