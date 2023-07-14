G.A.L.A. meets Gathering this year

GREENVILLE — The Garst G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to the Live Auction) is a FUNdraiser starting July 15 and continuing until the Sunday (at 1 p.m.) of the Gathering at Garst at Garst Museum. Up for grabs are 203 items that include wine, potential wedding gifts, art, sports tickets, gift cards, and much more! You can begin the FUN with bidding on various items in person or by phone in a Silent Auction at Garst over the two-week time frame, buying Target Raffle tickets, purchasing 50/50 Drawing tickets with a $250 minimum prize payout announced halfway through the popular concert Saturday night on the lawn at the Gathering at Garst (winner need not be present), and picking—and popping—a balloon from the balloon tree each with a mystery prize.

Check out GarstGala.com to see all the Silent Auction items. Call (937-548-5250) or stop by Garst Museum (205 North Broadway in Greenville) to peruse and bid on the Silent Auction items, buy raffle tickets for your choices in the Target Raffle, purchase a balloon to win assorted prizes, or take a chance on the 50/50 Raffle with cash, check, or credit card. Museum hours are Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Questions? Email [email protected].