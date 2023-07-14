Logan Schuchart makes history with Eldora Million win

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

ROSSBURG — History was made at Eldora Speedway on July 13. In the highest paying dirt race to date, Logan Schuchart won the Eldora Million. He won a payout of $1,002,023.

For Schuchart, he feels grateful to be able to get this win for his team.

“I don’t think I have the words in my vocabulary to describe the way I feel right now. This team, I can’t say enough about them. They work so hard and I feel bad when I feel like I can’t get them the results they deserve,” Schuchart said.

It was a day full of racing as the day started with six heat races. Schuchart took first in the second heat to punch his ticket to the final race.

The tone was set from the jump as the drivers were aggressive during the heat rounds. There were many breaks in the action to start the day due to crashes and blown tires.

After three more races to add more competitors to the field, the final race was on.

The 50-lap race started with a caution flag after a crash right at the start of the race. After 20 laps, there was a break in the action. Once the race resumed, there was another crash that knocked out at least four drivers.

Schuchart was able to avoid the crash and drove his way into the history books. He said

Carson Macedo took second and Brad Sweet took third. All three were in the top four in starting position for the final race. In 2019, Sweet passed Schuchart to get a win. This time, Schuchart was able to hold him off to get the million dollars.

Macedo said while he wasn’t overly content with second place, he knew he wouldn’t be able to catch up to Schuchart during the race.

“Even with the caution, every time I would end up having to fight Brad for a few laps,” Macedo said.

Sweet said coming in, everyone knew it would be all or nothing. Only one person would be thrilled with their result. But, it still didn’t take away from being a part of a historic and special moment.

“We all want to win the million bucks. It was our one chance to do it, for now. The opportunity to race for a million dollars is something that’s really special,” Sweet said.

The speedway was packed with fans all day long. Even the 50/50 raffle had a grand prize of over $100,000. The crowd showed out to make this historic race a memorable moment.

For Schuchart, he finally answered his own question of if he would ever be able to win a big race at Eldora.

“I came here with my grandfather for the first time when I was about 14 years old and sat up at turns three and four and watched the biggest names in the sport rip around the top of this place. I couldn’t wait for my chance, wondering if I would ever win a big race like this,” Schuchart said.

