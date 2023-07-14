Vote Yes on Issue 1

We, the voters in the state of Ohio, now face a most important special election taking place on Tuesday, August 8, with early voting beginning Tuesday, July 11 at the Darke County Board of Elections. We must vote YES on Issue 1, and here’s why. This is a critical matter which protects Ohio’s Constitution from outside influences coming into our state with millions of dollars attempting to push any sort of issue upon us, and amending our Constitution in doing so with a simple 50% plus 1-vote majority.

Our State Constitution is far too vital of a document, and it should require at least 60% of the vote in order to change it, as well as requiring signatures from voters in every county within the state in order for it to get on the ballot. It’s as simple as that! This is OUR state, and we must preserve the vital integrity of our Constitution, and not be able to change it at the drop of a hat.

On the special ballot on Tuesday, August 8, Issue 1 asks our voters if Ohio should “Require that any proposed amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio receive the approval of at least 60 percent of eligible voters voting on the proposed amendment.” Further, “Any initiated petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio that’s filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024 must contain the signatures of at least five percent of the eligible voters residing in each county of the state. Finally, the amendment specifies that new signatures may not be added to an initiative petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio once it has been filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024.” Please, get out there and vote YES! You can vote early beginning Tuesday, July 11 at the Darke Board of Elections office, or at the polls on Tuesday, August 8. Vote ‘YES’ on Issue 1. Thank you,

Jeff Whitaker,

Greenville