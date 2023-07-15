GREENVILLE — This month’s meeting of the Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Club will be a fun evening of “Potluck, Postcards and Politics.”

Following introduction of officers and board members and a few updates, everyone will be able to socialize, snack and write postcards to Ohio voters reminding them of the importance of voting NO on Issue 1 during the August 8 special election.

Everyone is asked to bring food and/or drinks to share. Postcards and stamps have been donated (but more are always appreciated) and messages and addresses will be provided.

Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Club is open to anyone who wishes to be educated, empowered and energized in today’s political climate. All meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, 4267 State Route 503, Greenville.

“Potluck, Postcards and Politics” will be held July 19, 7 p.m. Bring a friend.