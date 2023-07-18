Local Briefs

DCP commissioners meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners regular board meeting is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before July 21, at noon.

Recovery board meeting

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday July 19 at 6:45 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The Tri-County Board Records Retention Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be at the board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.”

Meetings in Arcanum

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, July 20, 5 p.m.

Safety Committee- Tuesday, July 25, 6 p.m.

Council Meeting – Tuesday, July 25, 7 p.m.

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m.

Council Meeting – Tuesday, August 8, 7 p.m.

Greenville Utilities Committee meets

GREENVILLE — The Utilities Committee with Chairman Godwin, Vice Chairman Norris, and Member Brown, will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m., in the Council Chambers, Municipal Building, Greenville. The Committee will review curb radiuses for future maintenance paving.